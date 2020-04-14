Egypt reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 2,190 in total

Egypt reported on Monday 125 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, bringing the death toll in the country to 164, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 41 patients, all Egyptians, recovered and left hospitals in the past 24 hours, while the number of the confirmed cases jumped to 2,190.

All COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care "based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization," Megahed noted.

Since mid-March, Egypt has suspended schools and universities, halted flights, cancelled sports activities, closed entertainment places and malls, stopped mass prayers and shut down museums and archeological sites to curb the spread of the virus.

The most populous Arab country is currently implementing a nationwide 10-hour nighttime curfew for two weeks until April 23.