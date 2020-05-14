South Korea stays alert over further virus spread

South Korea on Thursday reported 29 more coronavirus cases following cluster infections linked to clubs and bars in Seoul, putting health authorities on edge amid growing concerns over further virus spread, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The new cases of COVID-19, with 26 of them being local infections, brought the nation's total number to 10,991, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The number of cases connected to bars and clubs in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon reached 131 as of Thursday, according to the KCDC and the Seoul city government.

South Korea had added fewer than 15 cases of COVID-19 since mid-April, with the number of domestic infections even falling to zero on some days.

But the number of daily new cases has hovered around 30 for the past three days after the country saw an unexpected spike in cases coming from entertainment facilities, with secondary and tertiary infections reported not only in Seoul but across the country.