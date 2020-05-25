S. Korea reports 16 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,206

South Korea reported 16 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday as health officials are trying to break the chain of transmission tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The new cases, with three coming from overseas, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,206, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to clubs and bars in Itaewon.

More than 200 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs, though health authorities believe the cluster is under control and has not evolved into uncontrollable, explosive infections.

The country reported one more virus fatality, raising the death toll to 267.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,226, up 13 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 713 patients currently under treatment.