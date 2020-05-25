S. Korea reports 16 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,206

Other News 25 May 2020 07:01 (UTC+04:00)
S. Korea reports 16 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,206

South Korea reported 16 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday as health officials are trying to break the chain of transmission tied to cluster infections in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The new cases, with three coming from overseas, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,206, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to clubs and bars in Itaewon.

More than 200 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs, though health authorities believe the cluster is under control and has not evolved into uncontrollable, explosive infections.

The country reported one more virus fatality, raising the death toll to 267.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,226, up 13 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 713 patients currently under treatment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund develops requirements for founders of management company
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund develops requirements for founders of management company
ADB reveals planned loans to be allocated for Azerbaijan in 2020-2022
ADB reveals planned loans to be allocated for Azerbaijan in 2020-2022
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert
Loading Bars
Latest
S. Korea reports 16 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,206 Other News 07:01
U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000, New York Times calls it "incalculable loss" US 06:21
White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil due to coronavirus US 05:39
Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises by 50 to 32,785 Europe 05:01
Coronavirus could cost Mexico a million jobs: president Other News 04:23
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 36,793 as another 118 patients die Europe 03:45
Israel reports no COVID-19 death cases for 4 consecutive days Israel 03:13
5.8-magnitude quake jolts Wellington, New Zealand Other News 02:37
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises to 28,752 Europe 02:04
British PM Boris Johnson defends adviser over apparent breach of lockdown rules Europe 01:16
India domestic flights to resume, but coronavirus cases rise Other News 00:29
Singapore reports 548 COVID-19 cases Other News 24 May 23:59
Oil demand projected to drop by more than 10% for 2020 Oil&Gas 24 May 23:44
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO World 24 May 23:23
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Ramadan congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 24 May 22:50
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation Politics 24 May 22:21
Areas-supplied with irrigation system to increase in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province Business 24 May 22:08
Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries at nearly 120,000 Turkey 24 May 22:03
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 24 May 21:47
Israel limits coronavirus cellphone surveillance to 'special cases' Israel 24 May 21:35
Hong Kong police arrest at least 180 rioters, several officers injured Other News 24 May 21:14
Iran starts to provide public transport with dual fuel Business 24 May 20:24
Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths Other News 24 May 20:11
5.3-magnitude quake hits 122km SW of Mapastepec, Mexico Other News 24 May 19:14
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law Other News 24 May 18:13
Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 344,481 Russia 24 May 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients recover Society 24 May 16:39
Iran and Turkey may open borders soon Iran 24 May 16:37
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses amount of spending Oil&Gas 24 May 16:27
Azerbaijani president extends Independence Day greetings to King of Jordan Politics 24 May 16:27
Metallurgical production surges in Azerbaijan Business 24 May 15:56
Production of industrial pipes to surge in Azerbaijan Business 24 May 15:30
Over 90% of US investments in Azerbaijan account for oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 24 May 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 24 Society 24 May 14:41
Facilities to be commissioned at airports of Iran's Mazandaran province Business 24 May 14:40
EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s tea industry Business 24 May 14:12
Apartment prices up in Iran’s capital Business 24 May 13:38
Ministry: Iran's mining sector can be alternative to oil sector Business 24 May 13:24
Ecosystem of startup projects developing successfully in Azerbaijan ICT 24 May 13:14
New committee set up in Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Business 24 May 13:13
Goureh-Jask pipeline to accelerate Iran's oil exports Oil&Gas 24 May 13:07
Iran announces volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in ports Business 24 May 12:22
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund develops requirements for founders of management company Finance 24 May 12:20
Anglo Asian Mining PLC talks about projects on existing fields Business 24 May 11:31
Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths World 24 May 10:58
5.3-magnitude quake hits 122km SW of Mapastepec, Mexico Other News 24 May 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 May 09:47
ADB reveals planned loans to be allocated for Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 Finance 24 May 09:34
Afghan Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr festival Other News 24 May 08:56
Buenos Aires lockdown extended until June 7 after rise in coronavirus cases Other News 24 May 08:15
China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May Economy 24 May 07:39
Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1 Europe 24 May 06:57
5.6-magnitude quake hits Mid-Indian Ridge Other News 24 May 06:09
Fossil of one of the last megaraptors on the planet found in Argentina Other News 24 May 05:27
Moroccan king pardons 483 prisoners Other News 24 May 04:42
Rome exhibition marking 500 years since Raphael's death to reopen in June Europe 24 May 03:55
World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season Europe 24 May 03:06
No change to two-meter social distancing rule in Ireland: PM Europe 24 May 02:21
Spain sees falls in new COVID-19 deaths, cases Europe 24 May 01:34
Iran parttakes online at NAM summit to combat COVID-19 Iran 24 May 00:45
Azerbaijani IT company talks production of disinfection device ICT 23 May 23:36
Azerbaijan increases alternative energy production Oil&Gas 23 May 23:25
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert Economy 23 May 23:20
Azerbaijan's statistical committee reveals production data for industrial sector Finance 23 May 23:16
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Finance 23 May 23:15
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 23 May 23:09
Azerbaijan reveals terms for returning deposits to liquidated banks' customers Finance 23 May 23:01
Azerbaijan to triple compulsory property insurance fees Economy 23 May 22:52
Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs ICT 23 May 22:44
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company’s production volume increases Business 23 May 22:37
Iran discloses production volume of Sefid Dasht Steel Company Business 23 May 22:33
Iran announces volume of chromite produced in Semnan province Business 23 May 22:28
Iran reveals amount of cooking oil needs Business 23 May 22:25
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 26 Oil&Gas 23 May 22:21
Industry accounts for over half of capital investments made in Azerbaijan Finance 23 May 22:17
Azerbaijan's Finoko NBCO talks new credit evaluation system Business 23 May 22:07
SOCAR Petroleum reveals figures on LNG sales over years Oil&Gas 23 May 21:55
Azerbaijan's Azeri LT oil price down Oil&Gas 23 May 21:49
Azerbaijani IT company describes new games for PC, smartphones ICT 23 May 21:47
Azerbaijan doubles purchase of non-financial assets for agriculture and forestry Finance 23 May 21:33
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found Other News 23 May 21:30
Russia reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia Business 23 May 20:51
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries Finance 23 May 20:46
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation Business 23 May 20:41
Cyclone Amphan loss estimated at $13 billion in India, may rise in Bangladesh World 23 May 19:25
Malaysia reports 48 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 23 May 18:33
Iran reveals volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 23 May 17:41
EU4Energy to focus on Georgia's gas market Oil&Gas 23 May 17:06
Azerbaijan reveals 127 new COVID-19 cases Society 23 May 16:17
Iranian government aims to create 96,000 jobs in Tehran Iran 23 May 15:24
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator Transport 23 May 15:08
Iran's product export to Afghanistan stabilizes Business 23 May 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 23 May 15:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22) Finance 23 May 15:02
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 23 May 15:01
Uzbekistan exempts imported building materials from customs duties Construction 23 May 14:59
Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases Other News 23 May 14:56
Philippines reports six coronavirus deaths, 180 more cases Other News 23 May 14:55
Indonesia reports 949 coronavirus new cases, 25 new deaths Other News 23 May 14:43
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to buy medical equipment Tenders 23 May 14:34
All news