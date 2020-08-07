Canada vows to retaliate against U.S. aluminum tariffs

If the United States re-imposes some tariffs on Canadian aluminum products, Canada will respond by slapping retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, a government source said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We will react very similarly to the last (time they imposed) tariffs,” said the source, speaking shortly before Trump confirmed he was imposing punitive measures.

The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

In June 2018, after Trump announced sanctions against Canadian steel and aluminum imports, Canada imposed punitive measures on C$16.6 billion ($12.5 billion) worth of American goods. Trump lifted the sanctions in 2019.