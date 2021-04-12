Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector
Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total Turkey 07:11
S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total Other News 06:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Anzali port soar Transport 05:10
5.2-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands region Other News 03:28
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. California exceeds 60,000 US 02:26
Saudi-led coalition intercepts explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthis Arab World 01:29
Israeli scientists discover way to block spread of brain cancer Israel 00:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 11 April 23:58
5 IS militants killed in airstrike in Iraq Arab World 11 April 23:52
South Korean PM arrives in Tehran Iran 11 April 23:17
Kyrgyzstan's referendum on new Constitution takes place, turnout was 36.75% Kyrgyzstan 11 April 22:44
Turkey to emerge from auto chip crisis through local production Turkey 11 April 22:11
Trend, Kabar news agencies talk joint projects, agree to expand co-op Society 11 April 21:47
Iran's Saipa Group declares its manufacturing data Business 11 April 20:48
Uzbekistan to commission its first solar power plant in September Uzbekistan 11 April 20:47
Exports from Iran's Isfahan Province decreases Business 11 April 20:45
Iran - among major countries in terms of diversity in nuclear industry Nuclear Program 11 April 20:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 11 April 20:39
Cargo transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in Q1 2021 increases Transport 11 April 20:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 12 Oil&Gas 11 April 20:36
Pakistan extends full support for reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:30
Northeastern Iranian Prov exports $3b non-oil products Business 11 April 20:15
Kazakhstan reveals plans on rising petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 11 April 20:11
Int'l community should be involved in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - expert Politics 11 April 20:07
Azerbaijani FM takes part in round table organized by ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 20:06
Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune Europe 11 April 19:47
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens Society 11 April 19:17
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends Kyrgyzstan 11 April 19:05
NCDC Head: Georgia's epidemiological situation deteriorates Georgia 11 April 18:45
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission Turkey 11 April 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,414 more COVID-19 cases, 1,695 recoveries Society 11 April 18:37
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 11 April 18:35
Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes - top official Politics 11 April 17:55
Glad to see that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over - Hungarian official Politics 11 April 17:45
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for plumbing materials purchase Tenders 11 April 17:34
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 17:10
Iran - one of radioactive drugs exporters Nuclear Program 11 April 16:54
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine Turkey 11 April 16:20
Visit of Turkic Council’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city starts (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 16:08
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president Politics 11 April 15:45
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - clear example of urbicide, says top official (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 15:39
UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training Arab World 11 April 15:15
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep Politics 11 April 14:54
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 11 April 14:47
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port grow Transport 11 April 14:40
Kazakhstan’s Vagonservice company opens tender to buy oil filters ICT 11 April 14:38
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 14:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11 Society 11 April 14:20
Indonesia's 6.1-magnitude quake leaves 8 deaths Other News 11 April 14:05
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 13:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 11 April 13:41
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 11 April 13:29
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 11 April 13:11
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 13:07
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Imarat cemetery destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11 April 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 11 April 12:30
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 11 April 12:03
Georgia reports 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 11 April 12:01
Uzbekistan, Turkey strengthen trade, economic co-op Uzbekistan 11 April 12:01
Visit of Turkic Council's delegation to liberated Aghdam starts (PHOTO) Politics 11 April 11:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11 April 11:13
8 rescued, 21 trapped in coal mine accident in Xinjiang Other News 11 April 10:59
Iran discloses details of exports from industrial parks of Semnan Province Business 11 April 10:44
Accident reported at Iran's nuclear facility Nuclear Program 11 April 10:41
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 11 April 10:38
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Fuzuli's Ashaghi Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 11 April 10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan casts vote in local council elections, referendum Kyrgyzstan 11 April 10:07
India records over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases, tally at 13,358,805 Other News 11 April 10:01
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone Arab World 11 April 09:29
Turkmenistan signs decree on rice production Business 11 April 09:11
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Gilan Province revealed Business 11 April 09:08
Azerbaijani Gadabay's Executive Office to engage landscaping services via tender Tenders 11 April 09:01
Turkish Airlines to put its 737 Max jets back in the air next week Transport 11 April 08:32
Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine to be bottled in Turkey Kazakhstan 11 April 08:24
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic Oil&Gas 11 April 07:30
IMF, World Bank urged to contain pandemic with fair, efficient distribution of vaccines World 11 April 06:44
South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy Business 11 April 05:39
Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam Other News 11 April 04:50
Bezos, Musk top Forbes' record-setting billionaire list Finance 11 April 03:41
Turkey registers more than 52 600 new coronavirus cases Turkey 11 April 02:29
China-Brunei trade grows by over 70 pct in 2020 Business 11 April 01:38
Argentina's economy minister heads to Europe to woo finance officials over debts Other News 11 April 00:46
US boosts imports of Turkish-made clothes Turkey 11 April 00:01
Turkey sends off 2nd boron export train to China Transport 10 April 23:35
First kidney transplant performed in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10 April 23:32
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 10 April 23:16
Iran unveils data of gasoline and petrochemicals exports Business 10 April 23:15
New transmission line to provide opportunities for both Georgia’s and EU energy network - expert Oil&Gas 10 April 23:14
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 10 April 22:54
China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations ICT 10 April 22:41
Italy reports 344 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 17,567 new cases Europe 10 April 22:03
Azercell’s “Kabinetim” mobile app exceeded 1 million downloads Society 10 April 21:27
Pakistani FM to visit Tehran Iran 10 April 20:51
Funeral for UK's Prince Philip to be held on April 17 Europe 10 April 20:29
Pinterest becomes latest platform to appoint Turkey representative ICT 10 April 19:48
Italy's economy seen growing 4.1% this year Economy 10 April 19:09
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port announced Transport 10 April 18:27
Turkmenistan’s growth of trade turnover in 1Q2021 announced Business 10 April 18:26
Turkish electrical goods' 1Q2021 export to Uzbekistan spikes Turkey 10 April 18:26
Azerbaijani president's assistant talks Turkic Council media co-op's systematization Politics 10 April 18:25
