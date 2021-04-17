Indonesia reports 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 132 new deaths
The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,041 within one day to 1,599,763, with the death toll adding by 132 to 43,328, the Health Ministry said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the ministry, 5,963 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,450,192.
The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,037 new cases, West Java 832, Central Java 518, Riau 320 and East Java 285.
