Argentina to extend COVID-19 social distancing measures

Argentina will extend its mandatory social distancing and preventive measures against COVID-19 until June 25, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The official stated that the presidential decree, which established social distancing measures and nighttime mobility restrictions, was set to expire on Friday but will be renewed in order to mitigate the pandemic in the country.

The parameters for determining restrictions in each district will be based on the incidence rate of cases in comparison to the number of residents and the strain on the health system.

"We need to strengthen care in order to lower cases, hospitalizations and deaths," Vizzotti stressed during a ceremony in Buenos Aires with President Alberto Fernandez.