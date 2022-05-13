India lauds Oman for accepting PM Modi’s ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ initiative

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday lauded Oman for accepting Prime Minister Modi’s ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ initiative.

“Appreciation by India for the signing and ratification of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement by Oman and for acceptance of the Green Grids/’One Sun One World One Grid’ (OSOWOG) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting solar energy supply across borders,” Ministry of Commerce said in a press release citing the Market Research Report.

The 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, who is in India with a 48-member delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders.

According to the statement, the India-Oman JCM witnessed significant progress on all matters of mutual interest across the entire gamut of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, Oman agreed to fast-track the approval of Indian pharmaceutical products registered by USFDA, UMHRA and EMA.

“Expression of commitment from both sides (India and Oman) to facilitate trade and to comprehensively address all issues pertaining to tariff/non-tariff barriers,” the statement reads.