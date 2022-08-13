Cochin Shipyard assures delivery of India’s first indigenous Hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel by next year

Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Madhu S Nair on Thursday said that India’s first indigenous Hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel is likely to delivered by March-April next year, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

“The construction of India’s first indigenous hydrogen-fuelled electric vessel is a pilot project. We have completed the engineering and the construction will also start very soon as we are going to order the equipment required,” Nair said at a press meet in Kochi.

He added that the fuel cell will be produced by a Pune-based company relying on Indian technology. The vessel is at an advanced stage. The delivery is expected to take place by March-April next year, the CMD added.

Asked about the ship lift-based shipyard, he said, “The estimated figure for the ship lift-based shipyard at Wellington Island in Kochi is Rs 970 crore. We have taken 42 acres of land on lease for 30 years, where the ship lift-based shipyard will be built.”

“This is for medium-sized ships with a maximum length of 130 meters, a width of 25 meters and a weight of 6,000 tons. There will also be a facility where six such ships can be parked together and lifted, along with a one-and-a-half-kilometre berth,” he said.

He said that the project was delayed due to covid but 77 per cent of it has been completed so far.

He said that the facility is expected to be commissioned by December 2023 and Kochi will be a ship repair hub after it is commissioned. We are repairing 100 ships per year now. After this we will be commissioned to repair 150-160 ships per year, he said.

He further disclosed that they have 9,000 employees in the shipyard and they were doing two expansion projects in Kochi worth Rs 2,800 crore.

“After this will be completed, a minimum of 3,000 people will get jobs, thus an economic growth as well. We are scheming much larger export orders and defence orders. We have 14 defence orders worth Rs 6,500 crore and have signed the next generation missile vessels worth Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, as well,” he said adding that they have taken orders for 8 ships from Germany as well.