Period from 2015 to 2022 can be the warmest on record – WMO forecast

Years from 2015 to 2022 can become the warmest eight years on record throughout the history of weather and climate observations, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, fuelled by ever-rising greenhouse gas concentrations and accumulated heat," WMO noted. "The global mean temperature in 2022 is currently estimated to be about 1.15 [1.02 to 1.28]°C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average," the Organization added.

"The tell-tale signs and impacts of climate change are becoming more dramatic. The rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993," WMO said. ‘The past two and a half years alone account for 10% of the overall rise in sea level since satellite measurements started nearly 30 years ago," it added.

The provisional State of the Global Climate report was released on the verge of the UN climate negotiations in Sharm-El-Sheikh (COP27). The final version will be published next April.