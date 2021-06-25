Various concentrations of Sputnik V to be selected for all ages of children during trials

About 350 children and adolescents aged 12-17 will take part in clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. A certain concentration of the vaccine will be selected for each age, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS, Trend reports.

"There are no special features of the trials, this is a repetition of those clinical trials that were conducted for adults, except for the fact that there will be different concentrations of Sputnik V for each age. We will see how the vaccine will work. I believe the side effects will be minimal. If the effectiveness of the diluted dose is sufficient, then we will stop there. We plan that a total of 350 people aged 12 to 17 will take part in the study," the scientist said.

When asked how long the study will last, Gintsburg noted that the drug was expected to be registered around September 20. "This is a dose of Sputnik V, but there will be a separate registration certificate," he explained.

The director of the Gamaleya research center earlier said that scientists had submitted the necessary documents to the Health Ministry to obtain permission to conduct vaccine trials in children and adolescents. According to Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova, the study of the Sputnik V vaccine among adolescents will begin in the Russian capital in early July.