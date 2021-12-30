Russia detects 21,073 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Russia has registered 21,073 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,479,344 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.2%.
In the past 24-hour period, 1,532 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 977 new infections in the Moscow Region and 524 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 490 new cases were discovered in the Chelyabinsk Region and 478 new cases were detected in the Irkutsk Region.
All in all, at present, 748,169 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
