Turkey confirms 76,632 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Turkey reported 76,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 266, while 74,936 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 438,553 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
