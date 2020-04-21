Mexico, U.S. extend ban on non-essential cross-border travel amid pandemic

Mexico and the United States agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel across their shared border in a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temporary ban, which took effect in March and is due to expire Tuesday, will remain in place for 30 more days after authorities from both countries reviewed the state of the outbreaks, the ministry said via Twitter.

"The restrictions will continue under the same terms as when they were implemented on March 21," the ministry said.

The restrictions apply to foot and vehicle traffic at border crossing points along north Mexico and the southern United States, barring travel for tourism or leisure, but allowing travel for medical reasons or work in an essential field. Cross-border trade has not been affected.

By Sunday, Mexico had reported 8,261 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection and 686 deaths from the virus/