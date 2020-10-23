UAVs of Azerbaijan do not conduct flight over territory of Armenia - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged shooting down and falling of the UAV of Azerbaijan on the territory of Armenia is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 23.
"We declare that the Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not conduct a flight over the territory of Armenia," the Ministry said.
Latest
Military volunteers, equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed in directions of Khojavend, Fuzuli (VİDEO)
Information on alleged artillery shelling of Khankendi and Khojavend districts by Azerbaijan - not true
Chairperson, deputy chairperson of US - Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association appeal to US Secretary of State
Yerevan not interested in peace, wants to escalate conflict, make it a regional one, says Azerbaijani's First VP
Ballistic missile attacks on Gabala and other Azerbaijani cities - vandalism and fascism of Armenian leadership - People's Artist
Discussions on Karabakh conflict held at UN Security Council 25 years later - Assistant to Azerbaijani president