Work on setting up command posts in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin begins (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Work has begun on creating commandant posts in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenian occupation, a source in the district’s Executive Power told Trend.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district. Work is underway to create commandant posts here, which will be completed tomorrow. The staff of the district police department, previously based in the Aghjabadi district, will also be transferred here," added the source.

In pursuance of a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district on December 1.

Azerbaijan's flag has been already raised in the district.

The Lachin district was kept under occupation by Armenian Armed Forces since May 18, 1992.

In 2020, the military confrontation between the occupying Armenian forces and Azerbaijan has intensified. Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.