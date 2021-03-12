Health Ministry approves use of Russian 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health has approved the use of the Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 12 referring to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccine has already been registered in more than 50 countries and is highly effective against COVID-19.

More than six million people have already received 'Sputnik V' in Russia.

The ministry stressed that the negotiations are underway on the rapid delivery of this vaccine to Azerbaijan.