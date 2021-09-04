Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals in Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 7 medals at the I Games of the CIS countries in Kazan (Russia), Trend reports.
Under the leadership of head coach Zelimkhan Huseynov and coach Arif Abdullayev, Osman Nurmamedov (92 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) brought gold medals to Azerbaijan, Islam Ilyasov (97 kg) and Aydin Akhmedov (125 kg) ) - silver, and Sabir Jafarov (65 kg) and Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) - bronze medals.
Thus, Azerbaijani team finished the competition with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.
