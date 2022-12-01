Romania welcomes productive negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Romania welcomes productive negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Bogdan Aurescu, Foreign Minister of Romania, said, at the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council held today in Poland, Trend reports.

"We welcome frank and productive discussions between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, facilitated by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and the reached outcomes," he said.

The minister noted that Romania encourage the parties to continue their diplomatic engagement with the support of the EU in order to find comprehensive solutions to all upstanding issues.

"We support the EU monitoring mission which was launched in Armenia recently, Romania participates with 4 experts in that capacity," Aurescu added.