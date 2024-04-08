Kyrgyzstan extradites five members of criminal organization to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Kyrgyzstan has transferred five Azerbaijani citizens, identified as members of a transnational organized crime group, to Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs officials, Trend reports via the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

"It was established that on March 20, 2024, through the Ak-Jol checkpoint to the territory of Kyrgyzstan, five citizens of Azerbaijan arrived in order to spread and strengthen their criminal influence, including criminal ideology, as well as to commit a particularly serious crime - contract killing.

Following operational and investigative procedures, it was confirmed that the individuals in question were associated with criminal groups. Following a prearranged agreement with Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities and considering the potential threat they posed to Kyrgyzstan's citizens, the individuals were handed over to Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs officials on April 7, 2024, at Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan," the committee informed.

