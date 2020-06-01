Right to learn for every child (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azercell provides more than 1000 children with free codes and numbers to access language learning app.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has carried out a completely different project on June 1st – The International Children's Day occasion. Always paying particular attention to the development of the younger generation, Azercell provides more than 1000 children in need of special care, with a free access to the “Busuu” foreign language learning application.

“Busuu” is a world-famous foreign language learning mobile application with more than 90 million users and one of the top 10 best mobile apps for learning a foreign language. The application enables a user to learn 12 languages at the same time - English, Russian, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese and other languages. There are opportunities for improving grammar, writing, listening and speaking skills. This application is a good chance to get an international McGraw-Hill language certification.

Under the campaign "The right to learn for every child” Azercell distributes 6-month free codes for “Busuu” language learning app to the children from low-income families, children with disabilities, and autism syndrome, as well as April martyrs’ and veterans’ children. Besides, in order to help children to activate gift codes, employees of Azercell Mobile Customer Service travel all over the country and visit their families, and in case of need, also provide them with free mobile numbers.

It should be noted that this social project that supports the children’s self-development covers the population of different cities and regions of the country. The list of families was provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Azerbaijan Children Hotline” Service and Children’s Paralympic Committee operating with the support of Azercell, as well as “Birgə və Sağlam” and “Zəfər” Public Unions. The project was also supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Protection of the rights of children, as well as projects aimed at ensuring the health, education and welfare of the growing generation are of great importance in the policy of Corporate Social Responsibility of Azercell Telecom.

The “Azerbaijan Children Hotline” Service, supported by Azercell, has been providing children with basic psychological assistance, emotional support, consulting them on the solution of various problems for 10 years.

The main purpose of the Children's Paralympic Committee, as well as with the support of Azercell, is the organization of integration of children with limited physical capabilities into society, through their rehabilitation. Another unique project of Azercell as “Mobile Dental” and “Mobile Eye” Clinics annually provides free medical services to thousands of children from low-income families and ones deprived of parental care.

The exclusive mobile application with secure content “Azercell Kids” combines both entertaining videos and animations, as well as games with educational value. Besides, Azercell is the organizer of large-scale trainings on the topic "Internet security and digital citizenship" throughout the country for children, teachers and parents for increasing their awareness in this area.

Supporting education and protecting the rights of children have always been among the priority social areas for Azercell CSR programs. The company intends to carry out various projects aimed at the development of children and drawing public attention to the protection of the children’s rights.

