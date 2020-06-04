Exports from Mexico to Azerbaijan increase 225.49% in first quarter of 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

According to data from the Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee, during the first quarter of 2020, exports from Mexico to Azerbaijan increased 225.49%, in relation to the same period in 2019.

Exports of Mexican products to Azerbaijan accumulated $ 16.6 million dollars, during the first quarter of the year. Despite the fact that international trade began to feel the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, due to the vigorous start of bilateral trade in the first two months of 2020 and if this trend continues, the annual total could reach more than $ 65 million. It should be remembered that in 2019 Mexico-Azerbaijan trade registered the historical record of $ 52 million USD.

During this period, exports of tubes for the oil industry and automobiles (capacity of 1000-1500 cm3 and 1500-3000 cm3) used in the tourism sector represented 80% of total Mexican exports to this country. The remaining 20% ​​was distributed in products corresponding to 244 tariff sections, which shows the wide variety of Mexican exports to Azerbaijan.

In the first quarter of 2020, 45.16% of exports were iron and steel manufactures, while 37.64% were vehicles and 6.78% various electrical machines and appliances.