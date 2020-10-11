Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 28 1.7 Oct. 5 1.7 Sept. 29 1.7 Oct. 6 1.7 Sept. 30 1.7 Oct. 7 1.7 Oct. 1 1.7 Oct. 8 1.7 Oct. 2 1.7 Oct. 9 1. Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0074 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9991, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.01 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 28 1.9775 Oct. 5 1.9945 Sept. 29 1.985 Oct. 6 2.004 Sept. 30 1.9947 Oct. 7 1.9947 Oct. 1 1.9969 Oct. 8 2.0006 Oct. 2 1.9916 Oct. 9 2.0019 Average weekly 1.9891 Average weekly 1.9991

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0218, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 28 0.0217 Oct. 5 0.0218 Sept. 29 0.0215 Oct. 6 0.0218 Sept. 30 0.0215 Oct. 7 0.0217 Oct. 1 0.0219 Oct. 8 0.0218 Oct. 2 0.0219 Oct. 9 0.022 Average weekly 0.0217 Average weekly 0.0218

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.005 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2173, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.002 manat (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 28 0.2217 Oct. 5 0.2192 Sept. 29 0.2177 Oct. 6 0.2195 Sept. 30 0.2177 Oct. 7 0.2182 Oct. 1 0.2199 Oct. 8 0.2156 Oct. 2 0.2194 Oct. 9 0.2142 Average weekly 0.2193 Average weekly 0.2173

