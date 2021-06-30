EU expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)

Economy 30 June 2021 08:13 (UTC+04:00)
EU expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The EU is expanding the trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said in an interview with Trend.

“European Union experts are helping to prepare a “Long-Term Energy Strategy for Azerbaijan”,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “It analyses various policy options and scenarios until 2050, based on an assessment of energy supply, demand and the potential for renewables, energy efficiency, and COVID-19 impact.”

“The EU will be the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050,” Jankauskas said. “To achieve this, we have the so-called European Green Deal: a series of initiatives that will protect the environment and boost the green economy. We have to act now, and we need partners to support us in this global endeavor.”

“Azerbaijan is our partner, we have been cooperating for many years on various subjects, first of all, energy,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “We can do much more to our mutual benefit, and for the benefit of the whole world.”

“Concerning the energy market, the first to address is energy efficiency: we can save money and help the planet by using energy much more efficiently,” Jankauskas said. “In 2019 Azerbaijan joined Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P), and EU provided 5.1 mln euros for energy efficiency projects in the country.”

“In March 2020, Azerbaijan started cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the Green City Programme in Ganja,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “It will improve the city’s street lighting, municipal solid waste and public transport infrastructure. ‘

“However, none of the projects or technologies can sustainably function without proper legal basis,” Jankauskas said. “Since 2016, the EU4ENERGY program helps Azerbaijan to draft and adopt sound energy legislative and regulatory frameworks for the transition to clean energy and the liberalization of the energy market.”

“Similarly, EU4Digital Initiative helps harmonization of digital markets across the Eastern Partnership region,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “With this Initiative the European Union expects to extend the benefits of the Union’s Digital Single Market to the six Eastern partner countries. Some years ago, the EU helped to establish ASAN Xidmet, now we are working digitalization of many other areas, such as Telecom, Trust & Security, eTrade, ICT Innovation, eHealth and eSkills.”

Speaking about the green economy, EU assistance and cooperation projects helped to make Port Baku in Alat become the first green and environmentally friendly Caspian Sea Port.

“Another program called Covenant of Mayors helps municipalities to prepare environmentally friendly and efficient development plans for the cities,” Jankauskas said. “Mingachevir and Icheri Sheher municipalities were among the first signatories to this program, while seven others – Sheki, Ganja, Qazakh, Shamakhi, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, and Binagadi district of Baku - joined recently.”

“All these programs help to save money, energy and create jobs,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “They provide examples that all regions and cities can follow. When there is sound legal base and functioning energy market, when renewable energy sources can be integrated into the grid, Azerbaijan will be able to profit from widely available solar and wind power.”

“In preparations for the next Eastern Partnership Summit later this year, the European Union is preparing Economic and Investment Plan for the whole Eastern Partnership region based on EU’s March 2020 communication,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “It will address post-Covid investment in the real economy, create jobs and growth, provide for resilience in key economic and social sectors, enhance connectivity, green economy, broadband, and digital future.”

“The European Union and Azerbaijan jointly establish priorities for cooperation,” Jankauskas added. “We have provided assistance across all sectors, including in the area of information technology.”

“For example, the EU4Digital Initiative is the largest regional action that is specifically focused on harmonization of digital markets across the EaP region,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

“It is entirely EU-funded with a total budget of almost 15 million euros covering all six Eastern partner countries,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan added. “The EU4Digital Initiative aims to foster economic development and market opportunities by eliminating existing obstacles for online services for citizens, businesses and public administrations, through the harmonization of the digital environments throughout the Eastern partner countries and with the European Union.”

“With the implementation of this Initiative, the European Union expects to extend the benefits of the Union’s Digital Single Market to the six Eastern partner countries,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

“The Initiative addresses key policy areas such as Telecom, Trust & Security, eTrade, ICT Innovation, eHealth, and eSkills,” Jankauskas said.

“Some of the benefits will include lower roaming costs; safer, faster and cheaper electronic transactions; simpler export procedures through paperless trade and electronic logistics, which will reduce border delays, cut costs; support to ICT innovation, the opening of the EU markets to start-ups from the region; support for eHealth systems, which will deliver benefits for patients; development of digital skills and others,” Jankauskas said. “The EU is helping to match skills with the demands of emerging sectors, contributing to jobs, private sector development, and dynamic economic growth.”

“All of these implemented, ongoing and future initiatives are for all of the people of Azerbaijan, and they are the basics, the foundation for any future work anywhere on the Azerbaijani territory,” Jankauskas said.

“At the moment we have a project in the area of intellectual property,” Jankauskas said. “The European Union funds a Twinning project to support the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan to manage and protect intellectual property rights in Digital Networks. The project started in 2019 and will finalize by the end of 2021.”

“The main objective is to enhance the legal and institutional framework for the protection and management of works protected by copyright and related rights in digital networks and to assist the Intellectual Property Agency in the development of the Centre for Intellectual Property including by supporting the establishment of the “national digital aggregator”, a digital repository for objects of national heritage,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

“Furthermore, the Project is working on improvement of the law on copyright and related rights to bring it into closer conformity with the EU standards,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “It will enhance the means of management of copyright and related rights and will strengthen the regime for enforcement of such rights.”

“The EU companies working in Azerbaijan said that they are willing to invest in Azerbaijan again,” Jankauskas said. “Our energy and transport cooperation is well developed over the years, and has future potential.”

“There are around 400 European companies working in Azerbaijan,” the Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “The last EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum gathered close to 1000 participants. The EU companies working in Azerbaijan said that they are willing to invest to Azerbaijan again. They appreciate the establishment of ASAN Xidmet, provision of other electronic services, improvements in the work of Customs and Migration services.”

“However, over the years EU-Azerbaijan Business Climate Reports underline the need for substantive improvements in rule of law, access to finance and availability of skilled labor,” Jankauskas said. “The EU is eager and ready to help Azerbaijan to make necessary reforms in these areas.

“We also believe that signing of a new comprehensive bilateral agreement between EU and Azerbaijan would help to further boost trade and attract more European investments into the country,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said. “The remaining open issues are exactly in the Trade chapter of that agreement. Accession of Azerbaijan to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) would also help, as would the economic diversification, which the EU has been supporting and encouraging for many years.”

“The EU continues to support the Port of Baku (part of TEN-T) to reinforce its capacities in the implementation of a Green Port Concept and to expand the digital platform to connect the whole supply chain along the Middle Corridor, which begins in Turkey and passes through the Caucasus and Central Asia regions and reaches China,” Jankauskas said.

“Azerbaijan made progress in implementing priority projects identified under the Indicative TEN-T investment action plan and is close to completing the indicative core TEN-T network, which was extended, in March 2019, to Azerbaijan together with other five countries in the EaP,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said.

“To boost connectivity and economic growth in the Eastern Partnership countries, the European Union and the World Bank co-authored an Indicative trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Investment Action Plan that identifies priority projects in 6 countries,” Jankauskas said.

“The projects included in the investment plan will make possible the construction and rehabilitation of new and existing roads, rail, ports, airports, as well as logistical centers and border crossing points,” Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, said.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
EU expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
EU expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss situation in South Caucasus
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss situation in South Caucasus
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament speaks at Turkic Council’s Office in Budapest (PHOTO)
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament speaks at Turkic Council’s Office in Budapest (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 09:32
ICD, Da Afghanistan Bank and ABA Support in Transforming the Islamic Finance Industry in Afghanistan Arab World 09:17
U.N. chief urges U.S. to remove Iran sanctions as agreed in 2015 Nuclear Program 08:36
Azerbaijan International Telecom company opens tender to buy cooling system Tenders 08:13
EU expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:13
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss situation in South Caucasus Russia 08:09
U.N. states agree to $6 bln peacekeeping budget, averting shutdown Other News 07:59
North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse Other News 07:20
Brazil reports 1,893 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:39
U.S. military days away from completing Afghan withdrawal US 05:57
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 12 with 149 missing US 05:22
Algeria eyes oil and gas revenue of $30 bln in 2021 Arab World 04:05
United Airlines orders 200 more Boeing 737 MAX jets US 03:31
Israel, U.S., Britain complete joint F-35 jets exercise Israel 03:00
Ukraine clinch 2-1 win in extra time over ten-men Sweden in Euro 2020 last sixteen Other News 02:21
US first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo: President Biden US 01:41
German military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan Europe 01:09
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study Other News 00:28
Railway sector is of particular importance for German-Uzbek co-op - ministry (Exclusive) Transport 29 June 23:59
Israel’s Yair Lapid in the UAE on first official visit Israel 29 June 23:45
OPEC+ ministers reschedule monitoring committee meeting from June 30 to July 1 Oil&Gas 29 June 23:09
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 29 June 22:35
EBRD hikes Turkey’s growth forecast, sees stronger regional recovery Turkey 29 June 22:33
England send Germany home in Euro last 16 Other News 29 June 22:29
Chair of Azerbaijani parliament speaks at Turkic Council’s Office in Budapest (PHOTO) Politics 29 June 22:13
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes European champion Society 29 June 22:12
UK reports another 20,479 coronavirus cases Europe 29 June 22:08
Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed Business 29 June 21:38
Belarus' wood exports to Kazakhstan up by over 20% Kazakhstan 29 June 21:35
Covid-19: AstraZeneca’s India vaccine partner seeking EU travel resolution Other News 29 June 21:31
Presence of online shops in Azerbaijan increases competitiveness among entrepreneurs ICT 29 June 21:30
Capital budget of Georgian Tbilisi for 2021 exceeds planned indicators Finance 29 June 21:29
Czech companies actively participate in tenders of Georgia - ministry Transport 29 June 21:29
Quota for bilateral transit traffic increased between Azerbaijan, Turkey Transport 29 June 21:29
Uzbekistan, Turkey agree on several investment projects Uzbekistan 29 June 21:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 29 Society 29 June 21:00
Azerbaijan to introduce fines for use of disposable plastic dishes soon Society 29 June 21:00
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves general plan of Aghjabadi town Society 29 June 20:59
Azerbaijan confirms 87 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries Society 29 June 20:51
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national team at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 30 Oil&Gas 29 June 20:26
ANAMA calls for raising mine awareness (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 29 June 20:25
Construction of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam highway underway (PHOTO) Society 29 June 20:24
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts resolution on public transport Society 29 June 20:11
Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO) Society 29 June 19:23
EBRD forecasts Georgian economy to grow Business 29 June 18:06
Azerbaijan launches new e-service for vaccinations Society 29 June 17:52
Azerbaijani doctor warns of new global pandemic Society 29 June 17:44
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay" Israel 29 June 17:41
Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s Arab World 29 June 17:41
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push Europe 29 June 17:30
Vaccination with third dose of Sputnik V safe, provides higher antibody titer Russia 29 June 17:28
Georgia sees increase in imports of mobile phones ICT 29 June 17:26
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 29 June 17:26
Azerbaijan held investigation on crashed Russian helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 29 June 17:25
Azerbaijan sees decline in population's nominal income Finance 29 June 17:13
Iran shares data on minerals extraction from mines of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 29 June 17:05
Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva Society 29 June 17:04
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 29 June 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 29 June 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 29 June 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 29 June 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 29 June 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 29 June 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 29 June 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 29 June 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 29 June 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 29 June 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 29 June 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 29 June 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 29 June 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 29 June 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 29 June 16:32
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 29 June 16:29
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op Business 29 June 16:29
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province Politics 29 June 16:29
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 June 16:28
Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 29 June 16:24
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Politics 29 June 16:24
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations Oil&Gas 29 June 16:23
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain Georgia 29 June 16:21
Iran Currency Exchange trade increases Business 29 June 16:20
Sales of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company soar Oil&Gas 29 June 16:20
Various industrial contracts concluded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 29 June 16:20
Turkish cargo train to pass through Azerbaijan heading to China Transport 29 June 16:19
Iran sets new record on generation of small-scale power plants Oil&Gas 29 June 16:19
Azerbaijan unveils latest data on fees in insurance market Finance 29 June 16:18
Tete-a-tete meeting of Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon Kyrgyzstan 29 June 16:04
Courtyard by Marriott To Debut In Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 29 June 16:00
Caspian countries should bring upstream and carbon-neutral investments together – Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 29 June 15:43
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 29 June 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 29 June 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 29 June 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 29 June 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 29 June 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 29 June 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 29 June 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 29 June 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 29 June 15:11
All news