Next Children’s Paralympic Games held in Azerbaijan

Azercell continues to contribute to the physical health and development of children

The next Children's Paralympic Games took place in Azerbaijan with the support of the country's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC. The VI Children's Paralympic Sports Games were held in the form of separate competitions for each sport following the requirements of the quarantine regime.

The sports event held from November 13 to December 22 was joined by young athletes from Baku, Ganja, and Shirvan, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. About 120 children competed in 5 sports, including powerlifting, table tennis, judo, swimming, and para-taekwondo. Competitions in each sport were held in different categories. As a result, more than 70 children were declared winners in different categories.

Assisting in the integration of children with disabilities into society through habilitation and rehabilitation, “Azercell Telecom” LLC supports this important mission contributing to the development of children in our country.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, acting as a partner of the Azerbaijani national teams at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the summer of 2021, congratulates the participants and winners of the VI Children's Paralympic Competition and wishes them greater success in their future endeavors.