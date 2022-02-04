Press conference following 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

A press conference following the eighth meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

Baku hosted the meeting on February 4.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

The first meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - on February 29, 2016, the third meeting - on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting - on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting – on February 28, 2020, the seventh meeting – on February 11, 2021.