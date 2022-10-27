Baku hosting 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The 15th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Baku, Trend reports on October 27.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, as well as a number of other high-ranking officials, are participating in the event.

The participants will discuss issues of mutual economic cooperation, transport and economic issues, as well as the challenges facing countries, global problems and climate change, and the role of ‘green’ technologies and digitalization in their solution.