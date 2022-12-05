Azerbaijan revises amount of subsidies for Nakhchivan from state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The amount of subsidies for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the state budget has been revised, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on December 5 during a discussion of the state budget for 2023 at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to Sharifov, the document in the third reading envisages an increase in subsidies allocated to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the state budget by 1.7 million manat ($1 million) compared to the draft state budget in the second reading.

The draft state budget for 2023 envisages a reduction in subsidies for the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by 31.1 million manat ($18.3 million), and an increase in own budget revenues of the republic by 20 million manat ($11.7 million) next year.

Sharifov noted that the upper limit of subsidies allocated to Nakhchivan from the budget has been determined.

According to the minister, this concept was included in the budget for the first time.