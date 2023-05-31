Ensuring cybersecurity and protection of personal data in Azerbaijan is priority - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Ensuring cybersecurity and protection of personal data in Azerbaijan, as in other countries, have become priority tasks at the present stage, Khayala Babayeva from the Cyber Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said, Trend reports.

Babayeva made the remark at the 2nd National Cybersecurity Forum in Baku.

According to her, the Electronic Security Service is actively working to prevent and combat cyber attacks.

"The service regularly analyzes the cybersecurity situation in the country, improves public awareness, monitors information resources, and investigates offenses in the field of personal data. Phishing attacks have become the most relevant type of cyber threat for Azerbaijan, and DDoS attacks are on the rise," she noted.

The banking industry is one of the main areas targeted by phishing attacks, often carried out in recent times through calls known as vishing, the official said.

Babayeva also noted that the service is cooperating with mobile operators to prevent such cases.

“Such attacks usually take place on behalf of the technical support service of banks and fraudsters try to obtain card information and the OTP (One Time Password) code for fraudulent purposes. Social networks are also actively used by cybercriminals to carry out attacks," she explained.

Besides, according to her, cybercriminals direct their efforts on citizens who place goods on shopping sites.

"They deceive people by pretending to be potential buyers and asking them to enter their card account details through fake websites. After that, the funds on the card are transferred to the scammers," she added.

The main objective of the forum is to facilitate collaborative discussions among partners who can contribute to the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.

The forum is annual and held every year. Within the framework of the forum, it's planned to conduct speeches and discussions in panels called 'National cyber security ecosystem', 'Critical information infrastructure security issues', 'Cyber security solutions and startups', and 'Education and human resources in the field of cyber security'.

Within the framework of the forum, it is also planned to organize panel discussions called 'Cybersecurity: in the Context of the Organizations of the Turkish States' to present the work done in the member countries of the Organization of the Turkish States, as well as carry out discussions in the direction of future cooperation.

Foreign experts are planned to be involved in discussions in relevant panels at the forum.