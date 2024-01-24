UN discloses potential amount of Azerbaijan's annual export growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan has the potential to increase its annual exports by more than $1 billion over the next five years, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said during an event themed “Non-tariff barriers to trade” held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's exports have been steadily increasing in recent years, and reached $35 billion in 2022. Non-mineral exports nearly doubled over the past five years," she noted.

According to her, improving the efficiency of internal export procedures and enhancing the quality of infrastructure are necessary to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a key exporter for the region and the European Union.

"Improving access to information on trade requirements and procedures – not only for goods but also for services – is a key factor in the development of Azerbaijan's exports. The assessment by the International Trade Center (ITC) has shown that the export of Azerbaijani services in the IT and tourism sectors is thriving and will benefit from creating a favorable business environment," she added.

