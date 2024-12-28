President Ilham Aliyev approves SOFAZ budget for 2025 (2nd version)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for the year 2025, with revenues set at 14.4 billion manat ($8.47 billion) and expenditures at 14.6 billion manat ($8.58 billion), Trend reports.

The approved figures represent an increase of 19.7 percent in revenues and 13.5 percent in expenditures compared to the current year.

