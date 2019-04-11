Date of Azerbaijani, Armenian FM's meeting disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will be held on April 15 in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"On April 15, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will have a meeting with participation of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov," the ministry's statement read.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

