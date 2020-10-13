Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

The article covering continued attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas and civilian infrastructure by Armenian armed forces was published on ‘naewoeilbo.com’ website, Trend reports.

In an article named ‘Civilian casualties and damage inflicted upon the civilian infrastructure of the city of Ganja as a result of Armenia's deliberate missile attack’, the author writes that despite the humanitarian cease-fire agreed with the purpose of exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of dead effective as of 12:00 (GMT +4) on October 10, 2020, the armed forces of Armenia continue to attack the residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

“Immediately after the establishment of the humanitarian ceasefire, the armed forces of Armenia fired on Aghdam and Tartar regions of Azerbaijan. A few hours later, the armed forces of Armenia tried to attack in the direction of Hadrut and Jabrayil. The Armenian side subjected to missile attack the city of Minghachevir, located 40 km away from the front line, which also hosts the largest water reservoir in the South Caucasus,” the author writes.

The author further said that on the night of October 11, an apartment building in the central part of Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, located approximately 40 km far from the frontline, came under the missile attack by the armed forces of Armenia.

“Deliberate strikes by the armed forces of Armenia on densely populated Ganja city since October 4, 2020, have already led to the killing of 10 (see Annex 1) and injury of 71 civilians. Deliberately and systematically targeting the civilian settlements and objects as well as infrastructure of vital importance by the armed forces of Armenia is a gross violation of International Humanitarian Law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and constitutes a war crime,” the author said.