The Fifth “Seeds for the Future” Program held by Huawei in Azerbaijan wrapped up with remarkable closing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan

On August 2st, 2022 the closing ceremony of“Seeds for the Future” Program took place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The closing ceremony of the fifth “Seeds for the Future” Program brought together more than 80 people including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Guo Min, Vice President of Huawei Central Asia & Caucasia Area Mr. Liu Tong, representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Rectors of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan Technical University and the National Aviation Academy, participants from various universities, as well as representitives of mainstream medias in Azerbaijan.

A total of 30 students from four leading universities of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan Technical University, National Aviation Academy) participated in "Seeds for the Future" training course online. Seeds for the Future is ICT Provider Huawei's global Corporate Social Responsibility flagship program around the world. (Huawei provided participants - who were university students majored in telecommunications - with free trainings on communications equipment and hands-on training.)

Ambassador Mrs. Guo Min conveyed congratulations on the successful implementation of the “Seeds for the Future” program and remarked that:

Huawei has been actively participating in the construction of the information infrastructure in Azerbaijan, continuously improving the country’s communication facilities and environment and helping to cultivate more ICT talents. The “Seeds for the Future” program is a significant attempt by Huawei to enhance bilateral cooperation and increase people-to-people exchanges; additionally, it represents in microcosm how Chinese enterprises in Azerbaijan fulfill their social responsibilities and promote people-to-people and culture exchanges.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan

Addressing the purpose of the event, Mr. Liu Tong – Vice President of Huawei Central Asia & Caucasia Area highlighted the importance of the project:

In the past 18 years, more than 500 Azerbaijani engineers and more than 30 outstanding students from local universities have been selected by Huawei to get training in China. Advancements in the ICT industry and ICT education are integral part of the socioeconomic development for each country. The program is a crucial platform for sharing the latest ICT technologies and enriching students' hands-on experience. This program prepares them to work efficiently in ICT and mobile communications companies. Huawei plans to continue rolling out this program globally and strengthening local partnerships in the long run.

Vice President of Huawei Central Asia & Caucasia Area

In Azerbaijan “Seeds for the Future” program was launched in 2016. In 2019, during the official talks, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated Huawei efforts for the successful implementation of the project. By the end of 2020, 36 students from Azerbaijan had successfully completed the program.

Students’ Awarding Ceremony with the Acting Head of Innovation and Digital Development Agency from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

In 2022, to maintain continuity of the program during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Seeds for the Future" program moved online for the first time to provide more students with diverse online educational resources. The scheme will offer undergraduate students a rich experience involving technology courses (including 5G, cloud, AI, etc.), leadership course, Chinese culture experiences, tech exhibition hall live visit, participation in “Tech4Good” group project and culture exchanges with outstanding peers around the world.

Winning Team of Tech4Good -9G

In the future Huawei remains committed to working with local partners to pursue more opportunities for talented youth to develop the ICT talent ecosystem through education and training.