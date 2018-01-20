Azerbaijan announces date of meeting on demarcation of border with Russia

20 January 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The next meeting on demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Russia will be held after Feb. 20, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said.

He noted that firstly wide discussions will be held by chairmen and experts of the Commission.

“The meeting will be held in Baku; then a ceremony to mark the border with Russia will be held,” added the deputy foreign minister.

Regarding the border delimitation with Georgia, Khalafov said the date of the meeting is not known yet.

