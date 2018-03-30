OpinionWay survey: 83.4% of respondents choose President Aliyev

30 March 2018 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

OpinionWay, a Paris-headquartered organization with extensive experience in social studies, and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society have published the results of a joint survey conducted in March with the aim of assessing the socio-political and socio-economic situation in Azerbaijan on the eve of the April 11 presidential election, as well as to study the level of interest of the population in the election.

To the question “Which candidate would you choose if the April 11 presidential election is held today?”, 83.4 percent of respondents who participated in the survey chose President Ilham Aliyev.

Story still developing

