Azerbaijan-Russia to further strengthen co-op in priority areas

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to strengthen cooperation in all priority areas, including diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov said at an event on the Russia Day in Baku on June 11.

Alasgarov emphasized that the high level of trust between the presidents of the two countries undoubtedly serves as a reliable basis for the high level cooperation.

"It is an honor for me to convey the congratulations of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the government and people of Russia on this important day - the Russia Day," he said.

He said the level of cooperation achieved by Azerbaijan and Russia will be maintained and strengthened in the future.

