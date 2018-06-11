Azerbaijan-Russia to further strengthen co-op in priority areas

11 June 2018 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to strengthen cooperation in all priority areas, including diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov said at an event on the Russia Day in Baku on June 11.

Alasgarov emphasized that the high level of trust between the presidents of the two countries undoubtedly serves as a reliable basis for the high level cooperation.

"It is an honor for me to convey the congratulations of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the government and people of Russia on this important day - the Russia Day," he said.

He said the level of cooperation achieved by Azerbaijan and Russia will be maintained and strengthened in the future.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
MFA: If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Turkey 22:09
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:13
Azerbaijani enterprise may establish export to Georgia, Central Asian countries
Business 20:51
Capacity of SGC may increase threefold - expert
Oil&Gas 20:51
Envoy: Friendship, partnership cover all spheres of Azerbaijan-Russia co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 20:49
Hajiyev: Armenian FM once again confirms his country a party to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:24
President Aliyev allocates funds to Azerbaijan's religious communities
Politics 19:53
President Aliyev appoints Arif Mammadov director of State Civil Aviation Agency
Politics 19:45
President Aliyev appoints Gudrat Gurbanov as director of State Maritime Agency
Politics 19:28
President Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin
Politics 19:26
SOCAR getting ready for e-waste management system
ICT 19:08
New chairman appointed to Board of Azerbaijan's AccessBank
Economy news 18:35
Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia down
Economy news 17:57
Russia-France trade turnover up 25% in three months of 2018 - ambassador
Russia 17:54
Bakcell supports events organized by British Embassy (PHOTO)
ICT 17:17
Pashinyan making delusional statements to disclaim responsibility: MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:58
Pakistani private airline may launch direct flight to Baku soon (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:43
Lavrov: Post-Soviet security bloc's top diplomats concerned about Afghanistan's north
Russia 15:34