Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr (UPDATE)

13 June 2018 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 18:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

US President Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our greetings to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” President Trump said.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan, we reflect on the sacred tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with those from all walks of life, which is rooted in Islam’s commitment to justice and compassion,” the US president added. “Eid is a reminder of the responsibility to lift up one another in friendship and create a society in which all can reach their fullest potential.”

“The United States is a land of many faiths, including American Muslims, who have made key contributions to our country and served honorably in our armed forces."

“I send my best wishes to Muslims everywhere for health and prosperity during this special holiday and throughout the coming year. Eid Mubarak,” the US president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s pomegranate producer entering Australian market
Economy news 20:45
ACRA: TANAP to strengthen Azerbaijan's economic growth indicators (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:45
Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA
Politics 20:29
Azerbaijan says forecast on state budget's customs revenues may decrease
Economy news 20:22
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:59
Top official: Azerbaijan reserves sovereign right to liberate its lands in other ways (PHOTO)
Politics 18:12
Donald Trump congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Eid al-Fitr
Politics 18:11
Gold price down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:42
Israel's Netanyahu hails Trump's 'historic' summit with North Korea
Israel 17:15
Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network
Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units carry out live-fire training drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:51
Trump says no more nuclear threat from North Korea
US 16:43
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 16:02
Azerbaijani PM participating in BIE General Assembly Session in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 15:59
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
How to stop foreign business from fleeing Iran
Commentary 15:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia political interaction at very high level (PHOTO)
Politics 15:00