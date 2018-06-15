Azerbaijani SBS organizes victory march with two-kilometer state flag (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Azerbaijani border guards celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Salvation Day on June 15 at a high level, the Press Service of the State Border Service (SBS) said in a statement.

The SBS soldiers took part in a stunning march with the "Towards Victory" flag, thereby paying tribute to the great leader Heydar Aliyev, and demonstrating a sense of pride to serve under the command of the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The event started with the performance of the national anthem in a military unit of the State Border Service, located in Yevlakh District. Then, the head of the SBS, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev congratulated the personnel on the 25th anniversary of the Day of National Salvation of the Azerbaijani people.

Guliyev stressed that thanks to the unwavering will and determination of the great leader, who returned to power at the insistence of the people, stability was restored, statehood was preserved, and eternity and irreversibility of the independence of Azerbaijan was ensured.

Afterwards, the two-kilometer state flag of Azerbaijan was taken out of the military unit on the shoulders of more than 2,000 people, led by the executive staff, generals and officers of the SBS, and a victorious march was organized under the strains of patriotic songs and with a standing ovation of local residents.

The state flag, which was carried with great pride in front of the participants of the procession by the cavalry border guards, and which was fluttered on the armored vehicles involved in the event, as well as a group of eight helicopters representing the eight-pointed star on the Azerbaijani flag, made the procession even more ceremonial and solemn.

Participants of the march demonstrated the readiness of border guards to fight for restoration of the territorial integrity of the country and protection of the borders of the motherland.

