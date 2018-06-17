Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan

17 June 2018 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

A group of 25 Permanent Representatives to the OSCE will be traveling to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia from 18 to 22 June 2018, said a message from OSCE.

In all three countries, the ambassadors will meet with representatives of the national authorities and parliaments, as well as with civil society.

They will use the opportunity to see the reality on the ground at first hand and to convey messages to the national authorities and others whom they will meet during the trip.

In particular, the visit aims to reconfirm the ambassadors’ support to stability, peace and prosperity in line with OSCE commitments and principles as well as their support to the OSCE’s past, current and potential future engagement in each of the three countries.

