EP urges to assist Eastern Partnership countries in addressing problems arising from protracted conflicts

13 July 2018 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Parliament has adopted a recommendation document for the Council of Europe in connection with the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The document contains the following recommendations:

- to assist Eastern Partnership countries in dealing with the problems they have been facing as a result of massive forced internal displacement from conflict areas, and to act resolutely for the protection and restoration of the rights of displaced people, including their right to return, property rights and the right to personal security;

- to reiterate its serious concern that hundreds of thousands of IDPs and refugees who fled their native lands in connection with protracted conflicts remain displaced, and to reaffirm the right of all IDPs and refugees to return to their places of origin in safety and dignity;

