Azerbaijani, Italian presidents attend business forum in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan-Italy business forum was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku July 19.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to the country, attended the business forum.

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter of Italian president Laura Mattarella also took part in the event.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella addressed the business forum.

Story still developing

