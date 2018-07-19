Azerbaijani, Italian presidents attend business forum in Baku

19 July 2018 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan-Italy business forum was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku July 19.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to the country, attended the business forum.

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter of Italian president Laura Mattarella also took part in the event.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella addressed the business forum.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
More than half of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan falls on road transport
Economy news 12:00
Malta gas power plant may need more LNG supplies by SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 11:58
ElectroGas Malta reveals volume of LNG supply by SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijan eyes to export modern solar panels
Oil&Gas 11:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:18
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Italy in green technology sphere
Economy news 10:09
Latest
VISA talks co-badged cards in Uzbekistan jointly with UzCard
Economy news 12:43
South Pars gas output capacity to increase by year-end
Business 12:17
Azerbaijan may get hydrogen technologies in alternative energy
Oil&Gas 12:15
More than half of cargo transportation in Azerbaijan falls on road transport
Economy news 12:00
Malta gas power plant may need more LNG supplies by SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 11:58
Tender: Iran’s IRALCO to buy aluminium titanium boron
Tenders 11:56
China says it's clear who is right and wrong in trade row with U.S.
China 11:51
ElectroGas Malta reveals volume of LNG supply by SOCAR Trading
Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 18
Oil&Gas 11:39