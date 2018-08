Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is in Baku on an official visit, has received the diploma of an honorary doctor of ADA University.

Rector of ADA University, deputy FM, ambassador Hafiz Pashayev handed the diploma to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Tajik President addressed the ceremony.

