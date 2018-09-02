President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kyrgyzstan for visit (PHOTO)

2 September 2018 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a visit to attend the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at Issyk-Kul International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by first Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and governor of Issyk-Kul region Akylbek Osmonaliyev.

