MP: Azerbaijani president's visit to Croatia to be new step in ties between two countries

10 September 2018 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Croatia will be a new step in the relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend.

Gasimli was commenting on President Aliyev’s official visit to Croatia.

“This visit is of great importance,” the MP said. “The international legal framework of the Azerbaijan-Croatia relations has been created. The countries cooperate in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres.”

"Croatia is located in one of the most important geopolitical regions in the world,” Gasimli said. “Azerbaijan is implementing a number of projects in the Balkan region. In my opinion, President Aliyev’s visit to Croatia will be a new step in the relations between the two countries."

The MP added that the documents signed during the visit will give an opportunity for the growth of trade turnover between the two countries and promote the implementation of joint investment projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ukraine eyes to greatly expand trade, economic co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 07:30
‘Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership relations expanding and developing’
Politics 9 September 15:28
MP: Azerbaijani president's visit to Croatia creates broad opportunities for co-op
Politics 9 September 11:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 96 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 September 10:15
Azerbaijan-Iran joint car plant talks start of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 9 September 07:56
President Aliyev congratulates Tajik counterpart
Politics 8 September 20:58
Latest
Azerbaijani Central Bank announces tender for medical insurance of its employees
Tenders 09:03
Spanish company to enter Uzbek market
Uzbekistan 09:00
Uzbekistan launches new plant for production of composite gas cylinders
Uzbekistan 08:59
Chinese businessmen invited to participate in "Digital Kazakhstan" program
Economy news 08:58
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 08:57
Death toll from Japan quake hits 44, power supply, Toyota output disrupted
Other News 08:45
Syria begins reconstruction of UNESCO World Heritage castle near Homs
Arab World 08:39
Kim Jong-un's might visit Russia before year's end
World 08:11
Ukraine eyes to greatly expand trade, economic co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 07:30