PACE to hold Bureau, Standing Committee meetings

20 November 2018 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The chairman of Azerbaijan's parliamentary committee for international and inter-parliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Samad Seyidov, will visit Helsinki on Nov. 21 to attend the meetings of the PACE Bureau and Standing Committee, the parliament said in a message on Nov. 20.

The Bureau meeting will consider the topics such as the observation of the presidential election in Georgia, upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova and Armenia, etc.

At the Standing Committee meeting, there will be an exchange of views on the "Equality and Non-Discrimination" topic, and also the work of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the structure committees will be discussed.

The visit will end on November 24.

