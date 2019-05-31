Official welcome ceremony held for Polish president in Baku (PHOTO)

31 May 2019 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Polish President Andrzej Duda in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Polish president.

President Aliyev and President Duda reviewed the guard of honor.

The Polish president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The state anthems of Poland and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Duda, and members of the Polish delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

