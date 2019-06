On June 9 the ballet station opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The election district opened at 07:00 a.m. local time. The members of the electoral district and Kazakhstani diplomats started a solemn opening ceremony with the national anthem of Kazakhstan. The district is open to the nationals of Kazakhstan, staying in Azerbaijan.

The first voters were presented souvenirs.

