Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold trilateral meeting

11 June 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

A trilateral meeting between Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey and Levan Izoria, Minister of Defense of Georgia will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan on June 12, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views will be held on prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Air transportation of passengers decreasing in Turkey
Turkey 11:45
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approves number of documents
Business 10:31
Central Bank of Azerbaijan confident in short-term inflation forecasts
Business 09:56
Latest
Air transportation of passengers decreasing in Turkey
Turkey 11:45
Tender to purchase digital telephone exchange opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:44
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 11:38
UK PM candidate Harper: I want a new Brexit deal
Other News 11:29
Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)
Business 11:07
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Economy 11:05
Foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan continue to grow
Finance 11:04
Oil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts
Other News 11:04
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 11:01