Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

12 June 2019 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

A group of peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani army has been sent to Afghanistan to continue to serve within the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in accordance with the rotation plan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on June 12.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Presently, 120 Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in this mission in Afghanistan, including two military doctors and six staff officers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia became self-isolated
Politics 18:30
Round table discussions on 1st Caspian Economic Forum held in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 18:20
Hikmet Hajiyev: Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to Europe’s energy security
Business 17:24
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by vice-speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly
Politics 17:03
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Turkey invite Georgia to take part in joint exercises
Politics 16:56
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan pursues independent foreign policy
Politics 16:06
Latest
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia became self-isolated
Politics 18:30
Uzbek-Omani investment company expands its investments in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 18:23
Round table discussions on 1st Caspian Economic Forum held in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 18:20
Georgia builts new sections of trunk gas pipelines
Georgia 17:55
Four eastern EU states to discuss top jobs, keen to boost their influence
Other News 17:39
Tajik ambassador talks relations with Iran, upcoming CICA summit
Business 17:33
Hikmet Hajiyev: Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to Europe’s energy security
Business 17:24
U.S. consumer prices barely rise; underlying inflation muted
Other News 17:14
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by vice-speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly
Politics 17:03