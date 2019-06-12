Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

A group of peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani army has been sent to Afghanistan to continue to serve within the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in accordance with the rotation plan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on June 12.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Presently, 120 Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in this mission in Afghanistan, including two military doctors and six staff officers.

